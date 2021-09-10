Technology News
Oppo K9 Pro Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Through China Telecom Listing

Oppo K9 Pro is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2021 11:00 IST
Oppo K9 Pro Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Through China Telecom Listing

Oppo K9 Pro price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300), as per the listing

Highlights
  • Oppo K9 Pro may come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo K9 Pro is listed to run on Android 11
  • Oppo K9 Pro may pack 12GB RAM, offer 256GB of storage

Oppo K9 Pro has been spotted in a China Telecom listing, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The listing leaked renders of the phone from all angles and lists key specifications as well. Oppo K9 Pro is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup. The China Telecom listing also leaked the probable price of the phone. Oppo K9 Pro is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen.

The China Telecom listing shows details of Oppo K9 Pro with model number PEYM00. As per the listing, the phone's price could start at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.33,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. The China Telecom listing suggests that Oppo K9 9Pro may come in Glacier Overture, Obsidian Warrior, and Neon Silver Sea colour options. According to the listing, the phone will launch in China on September 24.

On the specifications front, Oppo K9 Pro is listed to run on Android 11 and sport dual-SIM slots. It may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone may pack up to 12GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage.

The listing suggests a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. At the front, Oppo K9 Pro may pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There may be a 4,500mAh battery and it is likely to support USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. Oppo K9 Pro is likely to measure 158.7x73.5x8.5mm and weigh 180 grams. It is listed to support fingerprint recognition and 5G connectivity.

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Oppo K9 Pro, Oppo K9 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
