Oppo K9 Pro smartphone has launched in China as a slight upgrade to the Oppo K9. The handset is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimnesity 1200 SoC and has an under screen fingerprint sensor on board. The Oppo K9 Pro also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge support. The phone also features a 120Hz display refresh rate and has a dual stereo speaker setup.

Oppo K9 Pro price, sale

The new Oppo K9 Pro smartphone is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. These two models will be sold for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500), respectively, for a limited amount of time. It will be available in Obsidian Warrior and Glacier Overture colour options. The phone is up for reservations and will be on sale through the company's official channels from September 30.

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo K9 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 software and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display wih 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 409ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC pared with up to 12GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 256GB.

As for optics, the Oppo K9 Pro has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel super-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Oppo K9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo K9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery wth 60W super flash charging support. There is also an under screen fingerprint sensor on board. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G support, NFC, and more. The Oppo K9 Pro weighs 180 grams and measures at 158.7x73.5x8.5mm. It also has stereo dual speakers.

