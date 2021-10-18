Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20

Oppo K9 Pro will get a new Neon Silver colour option soon, the company confirmed. The phone was unveiled last month and it was launched in two colour options — Obsidian Black and Glacier Blue. Oppo has confirmed that the new colour option will launch on October 20. Oppo K9 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge support. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimnesity 1200 SoC and has an under screen fingerprint sensor on board.

The company posted on Weibo to announce the arrival of a new colour option for the Oppo K9 Pro. The new colour option will be called Neon Silver and it will have an alloy texture with a glossy camera module that has multi-coloured rings around the sensors. The new Neon Silver option will launch on October 20, alongside the Oppo K9s.

Apart from the new colour option, the Oppo K9 Pro specifications are likely to remain unchanged. The new smartphone is priced starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100).

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo K9 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC pared with up to 12GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 256GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo K9 Pro has a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel super-wide angle camer, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo K9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery wth 60W super flash charging support. There is also an under screen fingerprint sensor on board. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G support, NFC, and more.