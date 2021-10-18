Technology News
Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20

Oppo K9 Pro was launched in September in two colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 October 2021 14:35 IST
Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo K9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo K9 Pro Neon Silver has an alloy-like texture
  • Oppo K9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W charging
  • Oppo K9 Pro is available in Obsidian Black and Glacier Blue

Oppo K9 Pro will get a new Neon Silver colour option soon, the company confirmed. The phone was unveiled last month and it was launched in two colour options — Obsidian Black and Glacier Blue. Oppo has confirmed that the new colour option will launch on October 20. Oppo K9 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge support. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimnesity 1200 SoC and has an under screen fingerprint sensor on board.

The company posted on Weibo to announce the arrival of a new colour option for the Oppo K9 Pro. The new colour option will be called Neon Silver and it will have an alloy texture with a glossy camera module that has multi-coloured rings around the sensors. The new Neon Silver option will launch on October 20, alongside the Oppo K9s.

Apart from the new colour option, the Oppo K9 Pro specifications are likely to remain unchanged. The new smartphone is priced starting at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100).

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo K9 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC pared with up to 12GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 256GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo K9 Pro has a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel super-wide angle camer, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo K9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery wth 60W super flash charging support. There is also an under screen fingerprint sensor on board. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G support, NFC, and more.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20
