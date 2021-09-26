Oppo K9 Pro launch is set to take place later today, September 26. The new Oppo phone is teased to sport a 120Hz display and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Oppo K9 Pro is also confirmed to have triple rear cameras. The 5G smartphone will additionally include fast charging support. Alongside Oppo K9 Pro, Oppo is launching Oppo Watch Free and Oppo Smart TV K9 as two of its new devices at today's event. Read on to know the launch livestream details as well as the Oppo K9 Pro price and specifications.

Oppo K9 Pro launch livestream timings

The Oppo K9 Pro launch will begin at 5pm CST Asia (2:30pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed through Oppo's China website as well as streaming platform iQiyi.

Oppo K9 Pro price (expected)

Oppo K9 Pro price is yet to be officially announced. However, the phone was recently spotted on the China Telecom site with a model number PEYM00 where its pricing was suggested in detail. Oppo K9 Pro could start at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and go up to CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options, respectively, as per the online listing. The phone was also suggested to have Glacier Overture, Obsidian Warrior, and Neon Silver Sea colour options.

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

As per the company's China site, Oppo K9 Pro specifications will include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200, and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Super Flash fast charging support. Oppo K9 Pro is also claimed to be able to power up from zero to 50 percent in just 16 minutes.

On the part of optics, the teasers suggested that Oppo K9 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup, along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is also teased to have connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. Oppo K9 Pro will have 8.5mm of thickness and 180 grams of weight.

Oppo Watch Free, Oppo Smart TV K9 details

In addition to the Oppo K9 Pro, today's event will bring Oppo Watch Free and Oppo Smart TV K9. Oppo Watch Free will come with a rectangular display — similar to Oppo Watch. Oppo Smart TV K9, on the other hand, is confirmed to feature a 75-inch display.