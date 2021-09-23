Oppo K9 Pro, the latest upcoming smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, will be unveiled on September 26. Oppo has confirmed the launch date of the handset on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Oppo has shared a poster on the platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. Oppo K9 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main camera. The Oppo smartphone was previously spotted on a China Telecom listing with Android 11, a 4,500mAh battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Oppo K9 Pro will launch on September 26. The launch event will be held in China at 5pm local time (2:30am IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster suggests that Oppo K9 Pro will have a metal frame and will be powered by a MediaTek chip. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, as per an earlier China Telecom listing.

Oppo K9 Pro handset was recently spotted on the China Telecom listing with model number PEYM00. It also suggested a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens.

As per the listing, the handset may cost CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage option could be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600) and 12GB + 256GB storage model may cost CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.33,000).

According to the listing, the smartphone may run Android 11 and sport dual-SIM slots. Oppo K9 Pro may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone may pack up to 12GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage. Oppo K9 Pro may pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. A 4,500mAh battery is expected on the phone. Oppo K9 Pro may support a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is listed to support fingerprint recognition and 5G connectivity.