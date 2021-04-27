Technology News
  Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9 5G will pack a 4,330mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 April 2021 13:32 IST
Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9 5G will weigh at 172 grams and be 7.9mm thin

Highlights
  • Oppo K9 5G to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is teased to sport a 64-megapixel main sensor
  • Oppo K9 5G will come in two colour options – Black and Blue

Oppo K9 5G will launch in China on May 6 and ahead of the official launch event, the phone has been listed on the company site. The listing reveals key specifications of the phone ahead of the launch and shows design details of the phone as well. The Oppo K9 5G will feature a hole-punch display with a cutout placed on the top left of the screen. The phone is teased to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.

Oppo K9 5G launch details

The new Oppo K9 5G launch event is scheduled for 3pm local time (12.30pm IST) on May 6. Alongside the Oppo K9 5G, Oppo has also teased a pair of TWS earphones — expected to be the Oppo Enco Air — and a smart band. The pricing of all the three products is not known at the moment.

Oppo K9 5G specifications

The official China website of Oppo has listed the Oppo K9 5G alongside reservations of interest. The key specifications of the phone have been revealed ahead of the launch. The Oppo K9 5G is teased to feature a 6.43-inch Samsung OLED gaming hole-punch display with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and global eye protection mode. The phone is powered by the 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back of the Oppo K9 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. Camera modes include portrait, night scene, three-shot scenery, and more. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It claims to last for 19 hours of online video streaming. The fast charging support enables the Oppo K9 5G to fully charge in 35 minutes, last for 133 minutes in just 5 minutes of charge, and 110 minutes in power saving mode with 5 percent battery.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo K9 5G, Oppo K9 5G Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch
