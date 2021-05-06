Technology News
Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K9 5G comes with a 3D liquid cooling technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 May 2021 15:01 IST
Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo K9 5G is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K9 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery
  • The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display
  • Oppo K9 5G will go on sale starting May 11 in China

Oppo K9 5G smartphone has been launched in China. The smartphone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768g SoC and 65W fast charging that can provide up to 2 hours of runtime with 5 minutes of charging. The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset also packs a 90Hz display, and 3D liquid cool system to keep the temperature of the phone in check. The smartphone is launched alongside Oppo Enco Air true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, Oppo K9 Smart TV, and Oppo Band.

Oppo K9 5G price, availability

Oppo K9 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB +128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,600), and the 8GB + 256GB storage model can be purchased at a price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The smartphone is available for pre-booking now and those who book it will get CNY 200 off. The phone will go on sale from May 11 in Black and Gradient colour options. Oppo is also offering discounts if a customer buys bundled products. There's no word on the phone's international availability yet.

Oppo K9 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K9 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 410ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The handset offers 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Oppo K9 5G is fitted with an enhanced large-area VC liquid-cooled heat sink copper plate and multi-layer thermal conductive graphite sheet for heat dissipation to keep the temperature of the handset under control while gaming sessions.

In terms of optics, Oppo K9 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Oppo smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard Oppo K9 5G include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology. The fast charging support enables the Oppo K9 5G to fully juice up in 35 minutes. The smartphone measures 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.

Further reading: Oppo K9 5G, Oppo K9 5G Price, Oppo K9 5G Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?

