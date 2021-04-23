Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K9 5G to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, Smart Band and TWS Earphones Teased

Oppo K9 5G to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, Smart Band and TWS Earphones Teased

Oppo K9 5G will launch in China on May 6 along with a new Oppo smart band and TWS earphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 April 2021 14:27 IST
Oppo K9 5G to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, Smart Band and TWS Earphones Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo Mobiles

Oppo K9 5G to have triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo K9 5G could have a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • It may feature 65W fast charging support
  • Oppo K9 5G may launch in two configurations

Oppo K9 5G will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, the Chinese company has confirmed via a post on Weibo. The smartphone will be launched in China on May 6. Previous reports suggest that Oppo may also launch the Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds and a new Oppo smart band alongside. The company has also teased both the devices in a separate post and they have already been listed on an e-commerce website in China.

As per a post by Oppo on Weibo, the Oppo K9 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC with a clock speed of 2.8GHz for faster gaming performance. The SoC has an Adreno 620 GPU and a Kryo 475 CPU that enable 15 percent faster graphics rendering and performance improvement, respectively, as compared to the Snapdragon 765G. It also confirmed that the smartphone will also have a VC liquid cooling technology (translated) to keep the temperature of the handset under check during gaming sessions.

In its latest post on Weibo, Oppo has also teased a pair of TWS earphones — expected to be the Oppo Enco Air — and a smart band that may launch along with the Oppo K9 5G on May 6. The event is scheduled for 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). The post has silhouettes of a smartphone, a pair of TWS earphones, and a smart band.

All three devices have already been listed on JD.com. The listing suggests that the Oppo K9 5G will have Blue and Grey colour variants. The phone is likely to come with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It is also listed to come with 65W fast charging and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Details about the TWS earphones and the smart band have not been revealed by Oppo yet. But the earphones are said to support Bluetooth v5.2 and come in Black and White colour options.

A previous post by Oppo had confirmed that the smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K9 5G, Oppo K9 5G Specifications, Oppo Enco Air TWS, Oppo Smart Band, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Healthcare Products You Can Buy on Amazon, Flipkart During COVID-19 Pandemic

Related Stories

Oppo K9 5G to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, Smart Band and TWS Earphones Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
  3. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  4. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 6, Out Friday
  5. Google Search to Embrace ‘Page Experience Update’ Starting Mid-June 2021
  6. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance
  7. Has Dogecoin Finally Fizzled After Record Rally?
  8. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  9. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  10. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, MediaTek Dimensity 700 Expected
  2. Oppo K9 5G to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, Smart Band and TWS Earphones Teased
  3. Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 14-Inch Display Launched in India
  4. Mi QLED TV 75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,19,999
  5. Mumbai Police Asking Followers Not to Reply to Every WhatsApp Message: Find Out Why
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo A53s 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book Go Price, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 Videos Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. How to Fix Missing Media Problem on WhatsApp for Android
  10. Apple Was Targeted in Ransomware Attack Before ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com