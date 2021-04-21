Oppo K9 5G has been listed on an e-commerce website in China ahead of its May 6 launch date. The listing shows some of the key specifications for the phone. Oppo K9 5G appears to have two colour options, as well as two RAM and storage configurations. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, as teased by the company. It will also sport a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, as per the listing. Additionally, a tipster has shared that Oppo K9 5G will be accompanied by Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds and a new Oppo smart band, both of which are also listed on the same e-commerce website.

Oppo K9 5G, Oppo Enco Air, Oppo band launch details

As per the listing on JD.com, Oppo K9 5G comes in a Grey and a Blue colour variant. It is listed with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. Pricing has not been revealed yet. The phone will be launched in China on May 6 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST), as announced by the company on Weibo. The Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds and a new variant of Oppo Band are also listed on JD.com but with no information on specifications or release date. However, a tipster on Weibo claims the Oppo Enco Air TWS and smart band will be announced alongside Oppo K9 5G on May 6.

Oppo K9 5G specifications (expected)

Oppo has not shared any information on Oppo K9 5G except that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with 65W fast charging support. The JD.com listing also states that the phone supports 65W fast charging and shows it has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera located on the top left corner of the screen. The listing also shows a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. It may also come with dual speakers.

The JD listing for the Oppo K9 5G was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

Oppo Enco Air features (expected)

A report by ITHome states Oppo Enco Air will have in-ear design and support Bluetooth 5.2. There will be two colour options – White and Black. The company recently unveiled its Oppo Enco Buds in Thailand that succeed Oppo Enco TWS W11. Oppo Enco Air are expected to be the next addition to the Enco family of earbuds and could be another budget-friendly offering from the company.

