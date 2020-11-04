Oppo K7x has been launched in China as the company's latest 5G smartphone. The phone was first teased last month and has now been made official. Oppo K7x boasts of impressive features such as a display with high refresh rate, quad rear cameras, and an octa-core processor. It is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Oppo K7x also comes with support for fast charging and Oppo's Hyper Boost 3.0 technology that can improve performance when gaming.

Oppo K7x price

Oppo K7x is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black Mirror and Blue Shadow colour options. It is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting November 11.

As of now, there is no information on the phone's international availability, including the Indian market.

Oppo K7x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K7x runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. It comes with 405ppi pixel density, 600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Oppo K7x is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and ARM NATT MC3 GPU, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Speaking of photography, the phone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Oppo K7x comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

For storage, Oppo has equipped the phone with 128GB of non-expandable UFS2.1 storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-mode 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard Oppo K7x include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Oppo K7x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone measures 162.2x75.1x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

