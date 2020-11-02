Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch

Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch

Oppo K7x display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 November 2020 18:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

The upcoming Oppo K7x reportedly scored 511 in Geekbench’s single-core test

Highlights
  • Oppo K7x was reportedly spotted on Geekbench
  • The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
  • Oppo K7x will be unveiled in China on November 4

Oppo K7x has surfaced on Geekbench as per a report, which along with a new official teaser reveals some key specifications. The smartphone is being launched in China on November 4. The listing shows that Oppo K7x scored 511 in Geekbench's single-core test, and 1,644 in the multi-core test. An official teaser of the Oppo K7x also appeared on Weibo ahead of the launch, which reveals that the smartphone's display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The Geekbench database listing of the upcoming Oppo phone was spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing carries the model number OPPO PERM00, which is the number for the Oppo K7x. It confirms that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing also mentions that the smartphone will run Android 10 OS out of the box.

The official teaser on Weibo by Oppo, meanwhile, features the phone with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in the front. The fingerprint scanner is located on the right.

Oppo K7x will be unveiled in China on November 4. It will be available under the Double Eleven sale in China— a local shopping festival that takes place on November 11 and is popularly known as Singles' Day. There is no information about when the phone will make its way to global markets. The price of the smartphone has also not been revealed yet.

As per earlier reports, the Oppo K7x features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. A TENAA listing suggests that it will be offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage configurations. The listing also says that the phone will have a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,910mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K7x, Oppo K7x launch, Oppo
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Mi Power Bank Family to Get the ‘Most Compact’ Option in India on November 5, Xiaomi Teases
DoNot Firestarter Android Malware is Using Google Firebase Cloud Messaging to Infect Devices: Cisco Report

Related Stories

Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Launched Featuring a Unique Design
  2. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  3. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  4. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages FAQ Out Now: How Will it Work?
  5. How Micromax Plans to Make a Comeback in India With In
  6. Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite: Which Is the Best Budget Streaming Device?
  7. Xiaomi Launches 20W USB Type-C Charger That Can Work With iPhone 12 Series
  8. Vivo V20 SE First Impressions
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Models Now Help the Visually Challenged Detect People Nearby
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display, Stainless Steel Frame
  2. DoNot Firestarter Android Malware is Using Google Firebase Cloud Messaging to Infect Devices: Cisco Report
  3. Oppo K7x Geekbench Listing, Official Teaser Reveal Key Specifications Ahead of November 4 Launch
  4. Mi Power Bank Family to Get the ‘Most Compact’ Option in India on November 5, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get 3 New Phones, 1 of Which May Feature a 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  6. Vivo S7e 5G Specifications Leak, Render Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for a Year
  8. Telegram Update Adds Multiple Pinned Messages, Enhanced Live Location Sharing
  9. Raspberry Pi 400 With Compact Keyboard, Quad-Core Cortex-A72 SoC Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com