Oppo K7 5G specifications have been reportedly leaked online. The phone is said to come with a Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support. The specifications were leaked by a known Chinese tipster on Weibo, as well as on Twitter. The Oppo K7 5G, rumoured to be the successor to the Oppo K5, is also said to come with a quad rear camera setup and a full-HD+ screen. The phone may not feature a high refresh rate screen and is said to come with a standard 60Hz display.

As per the now removed Weibo post and still visible tweet, known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) stated that the long-awaited K7 5G will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display. While the tipster did not reveal the manufacturer of this phone, it is rumoured to be the Oppo K7 5G. The other specifications mentioned by the tipster include a 60Hz refresh rate screen, a quad rear camera setup in a vertical orientation with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the Snapdragon 765G SoC (SM7250), a 4,025mAh battery, and 30W fast charging support.

If this does turn out to be the Oppo K7 and pack these specifications, it will be the first 5G phone in Oppo's K series. The Oppo K7 5G is expected to be the successor to the Oppo K5 that was launched in October last year with the Snapdragon 730G, quad rear camera setup, and a 3,920mAh battery. It also has a 6.4-inch screen with 60Hz refresh rate.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on the rumoured Oppo K7 5G so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

In other news, Oppo recently revealed its 125W fast charging solution that is said to charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. The company did not share which phone will feature this technology but more information can be expected later this year.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.