Oppo K7 5G smartphone has been silently launched in China as the company's first K series phone to support 5G. It is a successor to the Oppo K5 that was launched in October last year. The Oppo K7 comes with a quad rear camera setup and fast charging support. There are two RAM and storage configurations, and the phone features four colour options. The Oppo K7 has narrow bezels all around, with a slightly thicker chin. There is also a notch for the selfie camera.

Oppo K7 5G price

The Oppo K7 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,800), as per the listing on Chinese retailer JD.com. There appear to be 5 colour options, with four listed on JD.com, and another listed on Suning. The ones listed on JD include Flowing Cloud, Flow Flame, Sea Night, and Mystery Black (translated), while the Perak Lemon variant is listed on Suning.It will go on sale starting August 11 and is currently up for pre-orders on various online retailers including TMall, besides JD.com and Suning.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on international availability. Notably, the Oppo K5 has not made its way to the Indian market yet so it is unclear if the Oppo K7 5G will be made available here.

Oppo K7 5G specifications

As per the listing on Suning, TMall, and JD.com, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K7 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with the Adreno GPU 620 and comes with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, there are four on the back of the Oppo K7 5G including a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

For storage, the Oppo K7 5G comes with up to 256GB onboard with no support for expandability. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, 4G-LTE, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is backed by a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo K7 5G measures 160.3x74.3x7.96mm and weighs 180 grams.

