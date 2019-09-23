Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64 Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support

Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support

Oppo K5 will reportedly pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 12:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo K5 succeeds the Oppo K3 and brings major improvements in the camera department

Highlights
  • Oppo K5 is tipped to feature quad rear cameras akin to the Realme XT
  • It will reportedly pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage
  • The Oppo phone might feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Oppo unveiled its in-house VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology earlier this month, and revealed that it will debut on an upcoming smartphone called the Oppo K5. While the company is yet to launch the phone, purported key specifications of the Oppo K5 have already surfaced online. The phone is said to feature 30W fast charging support. It is also tipped to pack a 64-megapixel primary camera, catching up with rivals such as the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Oppo K5 leak, which comes courtesy of a Weibo account named Digital Chat Station, claims that the phone will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tipster further notes that the Oppo K5 will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display. And if the Oppo K3's specifications are anything to go by, the Oppo K5 will most likely employ an AMOLED display as well.

Another major upgrade that the Oppo K5 is said to bring is in the imaging department. The Oppo K5 will reportedly pack a quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor, and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front will be a 32-megapixel snapper, which is again a major upgrade over the Oppo K3's 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone is also tipped to include a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. A USB Type-C port will be there for charging and file transfer, and thankfully, the 3.5mm headphone jack has also reportedly been retained. The Oppo K5 is said to measure 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6mm and will tip the scales at 182 grams. As of now, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm when the Oppo K5 will go official in China and overseas markets, including India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo K5, Oppo K5 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000
SoftBank Seeks to Oust Adam Neumann as WeWork CEO: Report
Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Slashed
  2. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Restaurants Losing Customers Post-Zomato Gold Logout, Report Claims
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  6. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  7. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Storage Listed on TENAA
  8. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  9. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition to Get MIUI 11 Update Soon, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to Follow
  2. Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
  6. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  7. SoftBank Seeks to Oust Adam Neumann as WeWork CEO: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA
  9. Lenovo K10 Plus With Snapdragon 632 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.