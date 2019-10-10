Technology News
Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K5 price starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. ) for the 6GB + 128GB model.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 13:45 IST
Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K5 packs a 3,920mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo K5 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone packs 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Oppo K5 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Oppo K5 was launched in China on Thursday, after many teasers and leaks. The smartphone comes with a quad camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and three gradient back panel options. Key Oppo K5 specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel main camera, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging support, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. Other features include NFC support and Game Boost 2.0. The Oppo K5 is up for reservation on various sites in China.

Oppo K5 price, availability, colour options

The Oppo K5 price is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is up for reservation on the Oppo website, Suning.com, JD.com, and even Tmall, and will go on sale from October 17. The phone will be available in Blue, Green, and White gradient finishes.

Oppo K5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K5 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage option is offered up to 256GB.

Optics include a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on top left. It includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and 119 degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo K5 packs a 3,920mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone's dimensions measure at 158.7x75.16x8.55mm, and it weighs 182 grams.

Oppo K5

Oppo K5

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3920mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments



Further reading: Oppo K5, Oppo K5 Price, Oppo K5 Specifications, Oppo

