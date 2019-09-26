Technology News
loading

Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped

Oppo K5 will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and EIS support.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo K5 will sport a gradient back

Highlights
  • Oppo K5 teaser has been released on Weibo
  • JD.com is taking reservations ahead of the formal launch
  • TENAA listing suggests its key specifications

Oppo K5 will make its debut on October 10, the Chinese company announced via a Weibo post on Thursday. The new Oppo phone will sport a quad rear camera setup as well as offer a gradient back with a 3D curved glass protection. Ahead of the formal launch, Chinese e-retailer JD.com has started taking reservations for the Oppo K5. The online marketplace is, however, yet to reveal the price and specifications of the new handset. An earlier leak of the Oppo K5 suggested the hardware, though.

As per the official post on Weibo, the Oppo K5 will launch in China on October 10. The launch date is identical to the release of the Oppo Reno Ace that is also scheduled in the Chinese region for October 10.

The Weibo post includes a teaser that confirms the quad rear camera setup on the Oppo K5. The handset will sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with a wide-angle lens at the back. Further, its teaser shows three different colour options along with a gradient finish and a 3D curved glass design.

oppo k5 teaser weibo Oppo K5

Oppo K5 teaser image showcases its quad rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Alongside the teaser, JD.com has listed the Oppo K5 for reservations ahead of its official launch. The reservations page further reveals the rear camera setup. It highlights that the 64-megapixel primary sensor is paired with an f/1.8 lens and EIS support, while the 8-megapixel secondary sensor has a 119-degree Field of View (FoV). The camera setup is also confirmed to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Furthermore, the reservations page mentions that there are various artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera features on the new Oppo phone.

A alleged TENAA listing of the Oppo K5 has also emerged online. The listing showcases the handset carrying model number PCNM00 alongside detailing its specifications.

Oppo K5 specifications

The Oppo K5, as per the TENAA listing, runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is also found to have an octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the quad rear camera setup appears to have two 2-megapixel sensors alongside the 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel primary and secondary shooters, respectively.

oppo k5 tenaa Oppo K5

Oppo K5 would come with a full-HD+ AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style notch
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

Oppo is listed to have provided a 3,920mAh battery on the K5. Besides, the phone would measure 158.7x75.2x8.6mm and weight at 182 grams.

A recent leak on Weibo also suggested that the Oppo K5 would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and support 30W fast charging. The fast charging tech is expected to be VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge that Oppo unveiled earlier this month and is already a part of the Realme X2.

Oppo K5

Oppo K5

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3920mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K5 specifications, Oppo K5, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  3. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  4. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  5. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  7. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Debuts in India With 12-Day Battery Life
  10. Canon EOS M200 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone May Hit Stores As Early As October
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  3. Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
  4. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
  5. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16
  6. BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Launched, Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  7. iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used
  8. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity
  9. eBay CEO Devin Wenig Steps Down, Cites Differences With Board
  10. Tinder Owner Sued for Using Fake Profiles in Ads on Match.com
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.