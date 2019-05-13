Just a few days ago, key specifications of an upcoming phone called the Oppo K3 surfaced online. Now, details of the Oppo K3 including its hardware, colour options, and pricing have been spotted on China Telecom's website, indicating that an official launch is imminent. As per the listing, the Oppo K3 will pack a 6.5-inch display and will sport dual rear cameras. The listing also says that the phone will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, just as the previous leak had tipped.

The China Telecom database of the Oppo K3 states that the upcoming Oppo phone will pack a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, but there is no word on additional details like pixel density or aspect ratio. From the image of the phone on China Telecom's database, it appears that the Oppo K3 will sport a gradient finish. The upcoming Oppo phone's listing on the China Telecom's website was spotted by ITHome.

As for the remaining specifications, the Oppo K3 is said to draw power from the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. But as per a previous leak, the company might also launch a lower-end variant with 6GB of RAM. The China Telecom database further states that the Oppo K3 will pack a 16-megapixel primary assisted by a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back, while a 16-megapixel camera on the front, which might be housed in a side-swing pop-up module like the Oppo Reno, will take care of selfies.

More importantly, China Telecom's database states that the Oppo K3 will be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,500), but since the listing is about the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant of the phone, we believe that the Oppo K3's lower-end variant with 6GB RAM will be priced lower. There is no word when the phone will be officially launched in China, but the China Telecom listing is an indication that the phone might be launched soon.

The listing adds that the Oppo K3 will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port that will allow 20W fast charging, which is tipped to support the in-house VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. The dimensions and weight of the phone are listed as 161.2x76.0x9.4 mm and 191 grams respectively, while the colour options are tipped to be Nebula Purple, Dark Black, and Morning White, just as the previous leak had pointed out. The Oppo K3, which might soon go official as the successor of the Oppo K1, is also tipped to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.