Oppo K3 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 710, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, and Side-Swing Camera Tipped

The Oppo K3’s leaked specifications indicate that it will succeed the Oppo K1.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 15:59 IST
The upcoming Oppo phone will reportedly be launched in two variants

Highlights
  • Three colour options of the upcoming Oppo K3 have been tipped
  • The phone will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display
  • It is tipped to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack

Oppo is reportedly planning to bring the Reno series' side-swing pop-up camera to more phones, and one of them might turn out to be the Oppo K3. Key specifications of the Oppo K3 have allegedly been leaked, and they indicate that the upcoming Oppo phone will pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and draw power from the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Oppo K3 is tipped to be the successor of the Oppo K1, and will reportedly bring support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. RAM, colour options, and details about the Oppo K3's display have also surfaced.

According to a leak on Weibo, the Oppo K3 will come equipped with a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The phone is tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, which serves an indication that the panel will be AMOLED type, just like the one on the Oppo K1. The Oppo K3 will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, which marks a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 660 ticking at the heart of the Oppo K1.

The Oppo K3 is said to come two variants with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB of internal storage. The upcoming Oppo phone is tipped to sport a 16-megapixel front camera housed within a side-swing pop-up module, similar to the one we recently saw on the Oppo Reno. On the back, the Oppo K3 might pack a 16-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. But there is no information regarding aperture, pixel size, or any other camera details.

The Oppo K3 is tipped to come equipped with a 3,680mAh battery with support for Oppo's in-house 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. As per the leak, the upcoming Oppo phone will feature a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the colour options, the Oppo K3 is tipped to arrive in nebula purple, dark black, and morning white colour options upon its launch. The dimensions of the phone will reportedly be 161.2x76x9.4mm, while the weight of the Oppo K3 is tipped to be 191 grams.

Comments

