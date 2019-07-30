Technology News
Oppo K3 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Oppo K3 price in India starts at Rs. 16,990, however there are a number of launch offers to bring the price down.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 07:08 IST
Oppo K3 comes in two colour options - Aurora Blue and Jade Black

Highlights
  • Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • Oppo K3 features a dual camera setup on the back
  • The new Oppo phone also has a pop-up selfie camera on board

Oppo K3 is all set to go on sale once again today via Amazon. The Chinese smartphone maker will be putting the phone on sale at 12pm (noon). Launched two weeks ago in the country, Oppo K3 has already been sold once. The smartphone comes with features like full-HD+ screen, octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and dual rear cameras. The Oppo K3 also packs up to 128GB of onboard storage, a pop-up selfie camera, and 3,765mAh battery.

Oppo K3 price in India, sale time, offers

Oppo K3 price starts at Rs. 16,990 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 128GB model of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The phone will be offered in Aurora Blue and Jade Black colours. As we mentioned earlier, the Oppo K3 sale will open at 12pm (noon) at Amazon.in.

In terms of the sale offers, the Oppo K3 buyers will get no-cost EMI options, Rs. 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance, and benefits worth Rs. 7,050 from Reliance Jio. Additionally, the Oppo K3 buyers will be eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 if they use an Axis Bank credit or debit card, including credit card EMI, to pay for the phone.

 

Oppo K3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, there is up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For the imaging needs, the company has packed a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the Oppo K3. The phone also has the pop-up selfie camera module that has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB. Additionally, the Oppo K3 packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports fast charging through Oppo's VOOC 3.0.

Further reading: Oppo K3, Oppo K3 price in India, Oppo K3 price, Oppo K3 specifications, Oppo
