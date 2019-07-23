Oppo K3 is set to go on sale in India today. The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon.in in two distinct variants - carrying 6GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Designed as a competitor against the likes of Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Vivo V15, the Oppo K3 comes preloaded with features such as Game Boost 2.0 and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The Oppo K3 also features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Oppo K3 price in India, sale offers

The Oppo K3 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,990. The phone comes in Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options.

As mentioned, the Oppo K3 will be available for purchase through Amazon.in. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Sale offers on the Oppo K3 include a Rs. 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. Further, the customers who are purchasing the phone using Axis Bank cards are eligible to avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Further, the Oppo K3 buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 7,050 from Reliance Jio as well as discounts worth Rs. 5,000 on Lenskart, and Oyo vouchers worth Rs. 12,000. There are also no-cost EMI options.

Oppo K3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Oppo has provided its Game Boost 2.0 that brings Frame Boost and Touch Boost gaming-focussed technologies. There are also preloaded features such as Game Space and Gaming Assistance. Further, the Oppo K3 has a five-stage cooling system that is equipped with thermal gel, cooper foil, graphite sheet, and high thermal conductivity aluminium alloy to disperse the heat evenly.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K3 has the dual rear camera that sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor that is available on top of the pop-up selfie camera module.

The Oppo K3 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports Oppo's VOOC 3.0.

