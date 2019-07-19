Oppo K3 has been launched in India. The new Oppo smartphone will go on sale in the Indian market starting July 23. Preloaded with GameBoost 2.0 and DC dimming, the Oppo K3 is designed to appeal to young smartphone buyers with enhanced gaming experience. The smartphone also has VOOC 3.0 support for fast charging and is certified by Germany's TUV Rheinland for eye protection. Back in May, the Oppo K3 was originally launched in China as the company's latest K-series model. The new Oppo phone will take on the likes of Vivo V15, Realme X, and Redmi K20.

Oppo K3 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo K3 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 19,990. Oppo will start selling the K3 in India starting July 23 via Amazon in the country. The phone will be available in Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options.

Launch offers on the Oppo K3 include Rs. 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. The customers using Axis Bank credit or debit cards will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Additionally, the Oppo K3 buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 7,050 from Jio, Lenskart gift vouchers, and Oyo vouchers. There are no cost EMI options on table as well.

As mentioned, the Oppo K3 was unveiled in China earlier this year.

Oppo K3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. There is also a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming support. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Oppo K3 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has the pop-up selfie camera module that has a 16-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, the camera module is claimed to have a life of five years and to slide up as fast as 0.74 seconds.

Oppo has provided an AI portrait mode and AI scene detection on the K3. Similarly, the smartphone has an Ultra Clear Night View 2.0 feature to brighten dark shots using a software algorithm.

The Oppo K3 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage variants. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides, the Oppo K3 packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports fast charging through Oppo's VOOC 3.0.