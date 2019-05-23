Oppo K3 was launched in China on Thursday. The new Oppo phone has debuted with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and sports a panoramic Samsung AMOLED display. Oppo claims that the K3 has been certified by Germany's TUV Rheinland for eye protection. Other key features of the phone include VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, GameBoost 2.0 for an enhanced gaming experience, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Alongside the Oppo K3, the Chinese company has unveiled its VOOC Flash Charge and Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology based power banks and car charger.

Oppo K3 price

The Oppo K3 price in China has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Oppo K3 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options

While the Oppo K3 will go on regular sale starting June 1, its pre-sale has already been started through the online Oppo Shop. The 8GB RAM variant of the new phone, however, isn't a part of the ongoing pre-sale and will go on regular sale in the later part of June.

As we mentioned, in addition to the K3, Oppo has brought its range of VOOC power banks. The 20W VOOC power bank with 10,000mAh battery is priced at CNY 279 (roughly Rs. 2,800), whereas its Super VOOC option is priced at CNY 379 (roughly Rs. 3,800). Customers can pick the Super VOOC car charger at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000) and the vanilla Oppo 10,000mAh power bank at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 150). All the new charging solutions are available for purchases through online Oppo Shop in China.

Oppo Super VOOC car charger, VOOC, Super VOOC, and regular power banks launched alongside Oppo K3 smartphone

Availability and price details of the new launches in the global markets are yet to be announced.

Oppo K3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. The phone also comes preloaded with GameBoost 2.0 that brings Frame Boost and Touch Boost features to enhance your gaming experience. Furthermore, gamers can leverage the LinkBoost 2.0 that is touted to uplift the network performance.

As the USP, the Oppo K3 sports a pop-up selfie camera module that has a 16-megapixel sensor. The pop-up camera module is claimed to have a life of five years and to lift as fast as 0.74 seconds. At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor.

The Oppo K3 also comes preloaded with a list of camera features, including AI portrait mode and AI scene detection. There is also an Ultra Clear Night View 2.0 feature to brighten dark shots using a software algorithm.

On the storage part, the Oppo K3 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of inbuilt storage options that are backed by UFS 2.1 technology. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB. The phone has an all-new in-display fingerprint sensor that uses a compensating projection technology to deliver 28.5 percent increased unlocking speed and 10 percent increased unlocking success rate over the traditional in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports fast charging through Oppo's VOOC 3.0 technology.

Coming towards the new Oppo VOOC and Super VOOC power banks. While the Oppo VOOC has 20W two-way charging support, the Oppo Super VOOC comes with 50W two-way charging support. Both come with a USB Type-C port and have two 5000mAh battery packs.

The Oppo VOOC power bank comes with a 3D build to fit ergonomically in a palm. In contrast, the Super VOOC option has a carbon fibre texture design.