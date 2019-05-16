Technology News

Oppo K3 Launch Set for May 23, Confirmed to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Oppo K3 will come with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K3 Launch Set for May 23, Confirmed to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo K3 launch details have been confirmed

Highlights
  • Oppo K3 teaser poster confirms in-display fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is teased to sport a pop-up selfie sensor as well
  • Oppo has confirmed that the phone will launch on May 23

Oppo K3 has now been confirmed to launch in China on May 23. The company has taken to Weibo to announce this launch date, and is taking registrations of interest on its website. The latest teaser poster also confirms a slew of details about the phone and it includes a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is tipped to sport a dual camera setup at the back with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. In the teaser poster, the Oppo K3 is seen to sport a pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo has taken to Weibo to announce that the Oppo K3 will launch on May 23 in China. The poster also confirms a few specifications, including a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The phone has been confirmed to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 91.1 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The poster suggests that the phone will be powered by the 10nm based 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 processor and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone will include features like Game Boost 2.0, Frame Boost, Touch Boost, and Link Boost. Lastly, the poster also teases that the Oppo K3 will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Oppo K3 is expected to be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,500), and be available in Nebula Purple, Dark Black, and Morning White colour options. The phone has surfaced on China Telecom database earlier, and the listing had reiterated a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Additionally, the phone is said to pack up to 8GB RAM, a 16-megapixel primary assisted by a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back.

The listing adds that the Oppo K3 will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port that will allow 20W fast charging. The phone should measure 161.2x76.0x9.4 mm and weigh 191 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K3, Oppo K3 Price, Oppo K3 Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
WhatsApp Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos, iPhone Version Gets Sticker Previews in Notifications
Oppo K3 Launch Set for May 23, Confirmed to Sport Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  9. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Teaser Takes Jab at OnePlus 7 Ahead of Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.