Oppo K3 has now been confirmed to launch in China on May 23. The company has taken to Weibo to announce this launch date, and is taking registrations of interest on its website. The latest teaser poster also confirms a slew of details about the phone and it includes a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is tipped to sport a dual camera setup at the back with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. In the teaser poster, the Oppo K3 is seen to sport a pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo has taken to Weibo to announce that the Oppo K3 will launch on May 23 in China. The poster also confirms a few specifications, including a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The phone has been confirmed to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 91.1 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The poster suggests that the phone will be powered by the 10nm based 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 processor and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone will include features like Game Boost 2.0, Frame Boost, Touch Boost, and Link Boost. Lastly, the poster also teases that the Oppo K3 will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Oppo K3 is expected to be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,500), and be available in Nebula Purple, Dark Black, and Morning White colour options. The phone has surfaced on China Telecom database earlier, and the listing had reiterated a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Additionally, the phone is said to pack up to 8GB RAM, a 16-megapixel primary assisted by a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back.

The listing adds that the Oppo K3 will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port that will allow 20W fast charging. The phone should measure 161.2x76.0x9.4 mm and weigh 191 grams.