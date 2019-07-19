Oppo K3 is all set to launch in India today. The phone should arrive in Purple and Black gradient finishes and the launch event is set to begin at 6pm IST. The phone was launched in China in May, and it comes with a dual rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo K3 launch comes just a day after the company announced the release of the Oppo A9 in the country. The Oppo A9 offers a large 4,020mAh battery and dual rear cameras at the back.

Oppo K3 India launch event will begin at 6pm IST. The pricing and availability details will be revealed at the event. The Oppo K3 will be made available on Amazon India and the Oppo online store, and the company already set up a dedicated page on the e-commerce website, teasing all of the phone's key features. The e-commerce site is also taking registrations of interest ahead of the official launch later today.

Oppo K3 price in India (expected)

As mentioned, the Oppo K3's pricing in India and availability will be announced at the event, but it should be around the same range as its China price. To recall, the Oppo K3 price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100) and the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Oppo K3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 boots ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature.

The Oppo K3 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. At the back is a 16-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The new Oppo phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor backed by compensating projection technology for faster unlock speed.

