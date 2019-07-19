Technology News
loading

Oppo K3 India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo K3 is being teased on Amazon India in two colour options, and is seen sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 19 July 2019 07:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K3 India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo K3 will come with two rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo K3 launch event is set to begin at 6pm IST
  • Oppo K3 packs a 3,765mAh battery with fast charging support
  • The new Oppo phone also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

Oppo K3 is all set to launch in India today. The phone should arrive in Purple and Black gradient finishes and the launch event is set to begin at 6pm IST. The phone was launched in China in May, and it comes with a dual rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo K3 launch comes just a day after the company announced the release of the Oppo A9 in the country. The Oppo A9 offers a large 4,020mAh battery and dual rear cameras at the back.

Oppo K3 India launch event will begin at 6pm IST. The pricing and availability details will be revealed at the event. The Oppo K3 will be made available on Amazon India and the Oppo online store, and the company already set up a dedicated page on the e-commerce website, teasing all of the phone's key features. The e-commerce site is also taking registrations of interest ahead of the official launch later today.

Oppo K3 price in India (expected)

As mentioned, the Oppo K3's pricing in India and availability will be announced at the event, but it should be around the same range as its China price. To recall, the Oppo K3 price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100) and the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Oppo K3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 boots ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature.

The Oppo K3 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. At the back is a 16-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The new Oppo phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor backed by compensating projection technology for faster unlock speed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K3, Oppo K3 Price in India, Oppo K3 Specifications, Oppo K3 Features, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Chip-Based E-Passports With Advanced Security Features to Be Issued Soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus to Support 45W Charging: Report
Oppo K3 India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Debuts in India, Sales Open August 1
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  4. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  6. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  7. Oppo K3 With Snapdragon 710 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
  9. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  10. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. His Dark Materials Cast, Creators Talk About the BBC, HBO Show at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. Oppo K3 India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  4. His Dark Materials Trailer Offers a Glorious Look at Its Fantasied World — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  5. New Terminator: Dark Fate ‘Trailer’ Takes Us Behind the Scenes — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. Marvel’s Avengers Beta to First Hit PS4, Gameplay Video Out in August — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Wonders Why Tom Cruise’s Fighter Pilot Is Stuck in Life — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. Terminator: Dark Fate to Be R-Rated, Give Arnold Schwarzenegger a New Name, and Bring Back Edward Furlong — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. Redmi K20 Price in India: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Explains ‘High’ Price, Writes Open Letter to Mi Fans
  10. New Ad Astra Trailer Finds Brad Pitt’s Astronaut Reflecting on His Missing Father
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.