The Oppo K3 with a pop-up selfie camera was launched in China back in May, but it now appears that the phone is on its way to the Indian market. A ‘Notify Me' teaser page has gone live on Amazon.in, and from the looks of it, the phone being teased appears to be the Oppo K3. A few parameters such as screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass protection of the phone being teased by the Oppo are identical to that of the Oppo K3. Also, the ‘3.0' word is a not so subtle indication that the phone in question is indeed the Oppo K3.

The Oppo K3 teaser, which made its debut In China last month. The 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio mentioned in the teaser is also identical to the screen-to-body ratio of the Oppo K3, and the eye-protection feature also points towards the TUV Rheinland certification of the Oppo K3's display for cutting down blue light emission.

The ‘3.0'wordplay is also an indication that the phone being talked about is none other than the Oppo K3. As of now, this is the only teaser of the Oppo K3's arrival in India, with a definite launch date or confirmation yet to be revealed by Oppo.

The Oppo K3 has dual rear cameras and comes in three colour options

Oppo K3 price in India (expected)

The Oppo K3's price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100). The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Oppo K3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 boots ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Oppo K1 successor sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor backed by compensating projection technology for faster unlock speed.

The Oppo K3 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. At the back is a 16-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology

