Oppo K3 teaser page on Amazon India has been updated to reveal the launch date. The phone is now confirmed to launch in India on July 19. The e-commerce site is now taking registrations of interest as well, and has made the ‘Notify Me' button live. The Oppo K3 was launched in May in China, and now it is set to arrive in the country next week. Key specifications include pop-up selfie camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Oppo K3 is set to launch in India on July 19, and it will be available on Amazon India. The dedicated page is taking registrations of interest, and pricing and availability details will be announced on the launch day. The company should likely list launch offers as well. The Amazon listing also teases colour options of Purple and Black in gradient finishes.

Oppo K3 price in India (expected)

The Oppo K3's price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100). The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Oppo K3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 boots ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Oppo K1 successor sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor backed by compensating projection technology for faster unlock speed.

The Oppo K3 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. At the back is a 16-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

