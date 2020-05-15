Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10 Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi Fi Calling Support in India: Report

Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report

Oppo K3 is reportedly getting the new system update in a staggered manner.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 May 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report

Oppo K3 was launched in May 2019

Highlights
  • Oppo K3 update reportedly carries the software version CPH1955_11_C.02
  • The ColorOS 7 update fixes bugs with the phone's camera
  • Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC

Oppo K3 is reportedly getting a software update in India that enables Wi-Fi calling support for the phone. According to a report, the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update improves the phone's overall performance along with other bug fixes. It was added that the system update is currently rolled out in a staggered manner and more users are expected to receive it in the coming days. Interestingly, Oppo in early May had announced that Oppo K3 users will receive the stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update on May 29, therefore, the current update seems to be reaching select users ahead of the scheduled launch.

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 Update features

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the Oppo K3 system update carries the software version CPH1955_11_C.02 and the firmware is 467MB in size. From the changelog that was added to the report, we can notice the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update brings changes such as improved system performance and stability, a fix for an issue where portraits would appear dim and the background would look grey or overexposed when shot in HDR mode, as well as a fix for an issue where the audio in iQiyi videos would not play for the first two seconds when you used earphones for playback.

The report claimed that the ColorOS 7 update also enables the most anticipated VoWiFi calling (or Wi-Fi calling) support on the phone. To recall, the Wi-Fi calling support currently works for users with Airtel or Reliance Jio connections in India.

It is safe to assume that Oppo K3 users will automatically be notified when the OTA update is ready on their phones. The users can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Check for updates.

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update availability

As mentioned, the current ColorOS 7 update on Oppo K3 appears to be rolling out in a staggered manner and more users are expected to receive in the coming days. Recently, Oppo released a timeline for the stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout for several Oppo smartphones. It was announced that Oppo K3 users will be able to install the stable update on May 29.

To recall, the Oppo K3 smartphone was launched in May 2019 and the phone carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and dual rear cameras. The phone came with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Oppo K3

Oppo K3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast autofocus, good cameras
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode isn’t always effective
  • A bit too large for some hands
  • Lack of microSD card slot could be a problem on 64GB model
Read detailed Oppo K3 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3765mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Android 10, ColorOS 7, Oppo K3, VO VoWiFi calling, Wi Fi Calling
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Celebrity Law Firm Representing Priyanka Chopra Hacked, Attackers Demand $42 Million Ransom: Reports

Related Stories

Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Amazon Prime Snags Bollywood Premieres as Pandemic Closes Theatres
  5. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  6. Jio Adds Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days
  7. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report
  2. Celebrity Law Firm Representing Priyanka Chopra Hacked, Attackers Demand $42 Million Ransom: Reports
  3. Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally
  4. Amazon Prime Video Snags Bollywood Premieres as Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Theatres
  5. Motorola Edge+ India Launch Set for May 19, Flipkart Teaser Reveals
  6. Jio Launches Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days
  7. TikTok Violated Agreement on Child Protection, Activists Allege
  8. CERT-In Says Mobile Banking Android Malware 'EventBot' Horsing Around in Cyberspace
  9. Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones
  10. Coronavirus: Robot Shopper Helps Indian Engineer Maintain Social Distancing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com