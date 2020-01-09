Oppo has released the ColorOS 6 update for the Oppo K1 and Oppo R15 Pro. The Oppo K1 and the Oppo R15 Pro have so far been stuck on Android Oreo, but the new ColorOS 6 update finally upgrades their software to Android Pie. The update brings a tonne of visual and functional tweaks, ranging from a redesigned UI to addition of new features such as Hyper Boost, new gestures, upgraded Game Space, camera improvements, flash on call alert, screen colour mode, and Riding Mode to name a few.

The official Oppo software update forum mentions that the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 update for the Oppo K1 and Oppo R15 Pro was released on January 1 via the stable channel. Gadgets 360 has learnt from Oppo that the update is being rolled out in a staged manner. The new update for the Oppo K1 carries the build number CPH1893EX_11_C.32 and is 2.59GB in size, while that for the Oppo R15 Pro has the build number CPH1831EX_11_C.32 and is 2.98GB in size. Oppo has not specified the security patch level, but we suspect that the ColorOS 6 update brings December Android security patch.

The changelog of ColorOS 6 update for the Oppo K1 and Oppo R15 Pro phones is identical. Talking about the new features, the update brings a new UI design that is tailor-made for bezel-less screens and flaunts a new look. The update also upgrades Hyper Boost and introduces three new elements – Game Boost 2.0 for reducing lags, System Boost for an overall smoother UI navigation experience, and App Boost to optimise the performance of apps. The Game Space has received a new look as well, and also adds the My Games Moments hub for saving gameplay screenshots and screen recordings.

ColorOS 6 also jazzes up the look and feel of the Home Screen, adding new wallpapers (both static and live), drawer mode, and the batch icon management tool. The camera UI has been tweaked and the portrait mode has also received some optimisations. A Favourites function has arrived as well, allowing users to save photos and videos in a separate folder in the gallery. Furthermore, the update adds the flash on call feature to alert users, and enables support for connecting with two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth. Lastly, the ColorOS 6 update for Oppo K1 and Oppo R15 Pro also adds Riding Mode and Colour Screen Mode for controlling display effects.