Oppo K1 was launched in India on Wednesday, featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor and Hyper Boost tech for an optimised gaming experience. Other highlights of the Oppo K1 include its waterdrop-shaped display notch, its large 6.4-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, its dual rear camera setup, as well as its gradient design rear panel. The Oppo K1 also bears a massive 25-megapixel selfie camera, with AI-based beautification features and 296-point facial recognition. The rear camera also features AI scene detection, as well as an AI-powered portrait mode. Read on for more details about the Oppo K1, including its price in India, its release date, launch offers, and more.

Oppo K1 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo K1 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the sole 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. It will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black. To recall, the smartphone was launched in China back in October 2018, and included an 6GB RAM offering - we can expect this variant to be launched in India at a later date. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart from 12pm IST on February 12, the company revealed. Oppo K1 launch offers include 10 percent instant discount on Citibank credit and debit cards, no-cost EMIs, Flipkart's buyback guarantee (90 percent value at Rs. 1), and Complete Mobile Protection.

Oppo K1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi pixel density, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at up to 1.95GHz, coupled with the Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB RAM.

The Oppo K1 bears a dual rear camera setup, wCiith a primary 16-megapixel camera (f/1.7 aperture) paired with a secondary 2-megapixel camera (f/2.4 aperture). The rear camera also features an LED flash module. On the front, the Oppo K1 sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. As for storage, the smartphone ships with 64GB of inbuilt storage on both variants.

Oppo K1 dual rear camera setup coupled with LED flash module

As for connectivity options, the Oppo K1 offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 158.3x75.5x7.4mm and weighs about 156 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Oppo K1 bears a 3,600mAh non-removable battery.