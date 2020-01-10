Oppo K1 price has been dropped in India. The Oppo phone was launched back in February last year and is currently available for purchase through Flipkart and offline retail stores in the country. It comes in two distinct colour options, namely Astral Blue and Piano Black, and features a waterdrop-style display notch. What made the Oppo K1 a distinct option in its segment is the presence of a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone also has dual rear camera setup and includes 64GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the Oppo K1 competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A30 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Oppo K1 price in India

The Oppo K1 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,990. This shows a significant drop of Rs. 3,000 when comparing with the launch price that was set at Rs. 16,990 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone is available with the revised price tag through Flipkart. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also reported that the price is applicable through offline retail stores as well.

We've reached out to Oppo for further clarity on the price drop and will update this space when we hear back.

Oppo K1 specifications, features

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K1 runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, the smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the dual rear camera setup of the Oppo K1 includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also has the 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor that lets you capture your self portraits and make video calls.

The Oppo K1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 3,600mAh battery.

