Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo K1 smartphone in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting a press event in New Delhi, where it will unveil the smartphone. The event will start at 12 noon IST. Earlier, the e-retailer Flipkart, which will be carrying the phone, had teased the launch using a microsite on its website. The teaser notes that the phone will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be released at an “unbelievable” price. The phone is offered starting CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,100) in the company's home market.

The company will be streaming the event live on YouTube and on the dedicated Flipkart microsite. You can also watch the live stream right here.

Oppo K1 specifications

Originally introduced in China in October 2018, the Oppo K1 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone features a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz. The Oppo K1 is offered in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants and we expect the same variants to arrive in India.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Oppo K1 packs a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo K1 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. As mentioned, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a 3D glass back. Under the hood, the Oppo K1 packs a 3,600mAh battery.

Oppo K1 price in India (expected)

Given the launch is scheduled for today, the company is yet to reveal the official pricing of the phone, however the Chinese price of the phone does offer some insight into what we can expect the phone to be priced at. The Oppo K1 starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900) in China for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas the model with 6GB RAM is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000). We expect similar pricing for the Indian market.

Also, Oppo offers the Oppo K1 in its home market in two colour gradient options, namely Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue. Both these options are likely to come to India.