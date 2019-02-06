Technology news
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K1 With 6.4 Inch Full HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo K1 was introduced in China in October 2018

Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo K1 smartphone in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting a press event in New Delhi, where it will unveil the smartphone. The event will start at 11:30am IST. Earlier, the e-retailer Flipkart, which will be carrying the phone, had teased the launch using a microsite on its website. The teaser notes that the phone will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be released at an “unbelievable” price. The phone is offered starting CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,100) in the company's home market.

Oppo K1 specifications

Originally introduced in China in October 2018, the Oppo K1 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone features a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz. The Oppo K1 is offered in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants and we expect the same variants to arrive in India.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Oppo K1 packs a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo K1 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. As mentioned, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a 3D glass back. Under the hood, the Oppo K1 packs a 3,600mAh battery.

Oppo K1 price in India (expected)

Given the launch is scheduled for today, the company is yet to reveal the official pricing of the phone, however the Chinese price of the phone does offer some insight into what we can expect the phone to be priced at. The Oppo K1 starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900) in China for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas the model with 6GB RAM is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000). We expect similar pricing for the Indian market.

Also, Oppo offers the Oppo K1 in its home market in two colour gradient options, namely Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue. Both these options are likely to come to India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K1, Oppo K1 price, Oppo K1 specifications, Oppo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy A-series Smartphones in India in H1 2019: Report
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  3. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go’s Alleged Storage, Colour Variants for India Leaked
  4. Earth May Lose Its Blue Colour by 2100: MIT Study
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 To Get Discounts During Asus Sale
  7. MIUI 10.2.1 Update Reportedly Brings Google Assistant Trigger Shortcut
  8. Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM Variant Is Now Available in India
  9. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  10. Vivo V15 Expected to Launch Alongside Vivo V15 Pro, Specifications Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.