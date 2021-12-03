Oppo is all set to host its annual tech event, Oppo Inno Day 2021, in the December second week in China, the company has confirmed on its website. In the two-day programme, the Chinese smartphone company will show off new tech innovations and products through a virtual launch event. Oppo is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone in the event. Exact details about what Oppo is unveiling are yet to be officially revealed but the company is likely to unveil the much-awaited Oppo foldable smartphone. In the 2020 event, three conceptual products, including a rollable phone was unveiled.

Oppo has posted details for its Oppo Inno Day 2021 event, set to be held from December 14 to December 15 in Shenzhen, China. The Oppo Inno World virtual launch event will begin at 1.30pm (2.30am IST) on December 14. As part of the show, visitors can create their own Avatar of Oppo Inno World and join the launch remotely with their customised avatars.

Oppo hasn't provided any particular details about what it is bringing at the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event, but previous leaks suggest that the company is going to announce the Oppo Foldable smartphone that has reportedly been in the works for some time.

A known Chinese tipster WHYLAB has also posted screenshots of the Oppo foldable phone's alleged certifications from the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Weibo. The handset is said to be listed on the MIIT with model number “PEUM00".

According to previous leaks, the handset could be called Oppo Find N 5G, but Oppo is yet to officially reveal any details about the device. Oppo's first foldable smartphone is tipped to sport 8-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a curved cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It may feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood as well.

The upcoming Oppo foldable phone is said to run on ColorOS based on Android 11. The handset is expected to feature a triple camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel IMX481 sensor, and a 13-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL SK3M5 sensor. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.