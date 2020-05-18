Technology News
Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive

Oppo is getting more than 3,000 factory workers tested for COVID-19.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 18 May 2020 13:08 IST
Operations at the Oppo factory had resumed on May 8, 2020

Operations at the Oppo factory had resumed on May 8, 2020

Highlights
  • Six Oppo factory workers have tested positive for COVID-19
  • The company has suspended operations at its Greater Noida plant
  • OnePlus phones are also made at the same factory

Operations were suspended at the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo's factory in Greater Noida after six of the company employees tested positive for novel coronavirus, company officials said on Monday. The factory was reopened earlier this month following weeks of being non-operational due to the nationwide lockdown. The company is now getting thousands of factory workers tested for COVID-19. The same factory is also used by OnePlus to assemble its phones.

"As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited," Oppo India said in a statement.

Six employees at the factory of the phone-maker tested positive for COVID-19, where operations had resumed on May 8, 2020, owing to the lockdown.

"Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," Oppo India added.

It is unclear how the suspension of operations at the Oppo factory will impact the sales of its as well as OnePlus devices in India. OnePlus had recently launched its OnePlus 8 series in India that is likely being made at the same plant. One of the OnePlus 8 series phones – OnePlus 8 – is going on sale for the first time later today via Amazon. We have reached out to OnePlus to know the impact of this development on its business in the country. We will update this report when we hear back.


