Technology News

Oppo Shows Off Its Foldable Phone Prototype, Features Design Similar to Huawei Mate X

, 25 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Shows Off Its Foldable Phone Prototype, Features Design Similar to Huawei Mate X

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Brian Shen

Oppo's foldable phone prototype sports an outward-wrapped flexible display panel

Highlights

  • Oppo's foldable phone prototype has been showcased by VP Brian Shen
  • Shen posted a few photos on Weibo to reveal the new development
  • The handset appears to have a thick bar with a camera module

After Samsung and Huawei, Oppo is likely to be the next smartphone vendor to bring a foldable phone to the market. Vice President Brian Shen on Monday divulged the development by showcasing a prototype of a foldable phone by Oppo -- without revealing any key specifications or availability schedule. The prototype looks quite similar to the Huawei Mate X that was unveiled at a pre-MWC conference in Barcelona on Sunday. However, the overall form factor, which is foldable, is somewhat also the reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Fold that the South Korean company announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week.

As per the images posted by Shen on Weibo, the prototype of the foldable phone by Oppo offers an outward-wrapped flexible display that provides two screens when folded and a single screen experience when unfolded. This seems similar to the Huawei Mate X that offers an 8-inch display when unfolded.

In addition to the flexible display panel, the foldable phone prototype appears to have a thick bar on one side that includes a camera module. It is likely that the phone would let users capture selfies and landscape shots using the same camera module -- just as the Mate X. Also, there isn't any notch or cutout when unfolded, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold that has a notch for the selfie camera module.

Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone With Kirin 980 SoC, Leica Optics Unveiled at MWC 2019

The camera module on Oppo's foldable phone prototype also appears to have a dual-LED flash. Furthermore, the thick bar has Oppo branding.

The prototype appears to have a new ColorOS version backed by Android. Moreover, Shen has asked Weibo users whether they want Oppo to kick off the mass production of the new foldable phone. This points to the prototyping stage of the new model.

oppo foldable phone prototype folded weibo brian shen Oppo foldable phone

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Brian Shen

 

It is quite an early stage to comment on the price of the foldable phone by Oppo. However, if we look at the price of EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2,09,400) of the Huawei Mate X and $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the new Oppo phone would cost significantly higher than the latest flagship smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019: Price, Specifications
Oppo Shows Off Its Foldable Phone Prototype, Features Design Similar to Huawei Mate X
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Debuts at MWC 2019
  3. Sony Xperia 1 With Ultra-Tall, 21:9 CinemaWide Display Debuts at MWC 2019
  4. Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  6. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  7. Google Assistant Button Coming to New Phones from LG, Nokia, Xiaomi
  8. Samsung Galaxy A Series Gets Dedicated Microsite in India
  9. Vivo V15 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Leaked
  10. Sony MWC 2019 Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.