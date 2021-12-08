Technology News
Oppo Foldable Phone’s Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM

Oppo foldable phone’s possible camera details have also surfaced online.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 December 2021 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo

Oppo foldable phone may be launched at Oppo Inno Day 2021 event

Highlights
  • Oppo foldable phone is said to have PEUM00 model number
  • It may pack a 50-megapixel rear sensor and 32-megapixel front camera
  • Oppo foldable phone has reportedly got MIIT certification

Oppo foldable smartphone has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench listing. The listed smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM. Recently, a tipster claimed that the phone has received the certification of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China. Meanwhile, the rumoured Oppo foldable smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Camera FV-5 website, revealing its camera specifications. The news comes a few days ahead of the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event where the company is expected to reveal the foldable smartphone.

A Geekbench listing shows a smartphone with model number “OPPO PEUM00.” Chinese tipster WHYLAB recently posted a screenshot on Weibo of a smartphone with model number PEUM00 getting MIIT certification. The tipster claimed that the device in question was Oppo's foldable smartphone.

Additionally, the Geekbench listing shows that the handset comes equipped with an SoC with a base clock speed of 1.80GHz and has codename “Lahaina,” hinting that it could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset is seen with 12GB of RAM and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. The alleged Oppo foldable phone scored 925 points in single-core test and 3,364 points in multi-core test.

In a related development, the camera details about Oppo foldable phone have reportedly been spotted on Camera FV-5 website. The handset is claimed to feature a 12.6-megapixel sensor, paired with a lens which has f/1.8 aperture and comes with OIS as well as EIS support. As far as the front camera is concerned, the handset could come with an 8.1-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 lens and offer EIS support. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the smartphone may have a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

A previous report claimed that Oppo may launch a foldable phone with an 8-inch display. Nashville Chatter reports that the Oppo foldable phone may have an LTPO primary display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo may launch the foldable phone at the upcoming Inno Day 2021 event.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Gmail's Undo Send Feature Now Allows You to Set Time for Recalling Emails: How to Enable It

