Oppo foldable smartphone has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench listing. The listed smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM. Recently, a tipster claimed that the phone has received the certification of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China. Meanwhile, the rumoured Oppo foldable smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Camera FV-5 website, revealing its camera specifications. The news comes a few days ahead of the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event where the company is expected to reveal the foldable smartphone.

A Geekbench listing shows a smartphone with model number “OPPO PEUM00.” Chinese tipster WHYLAB recently posted a screenshot on Weibo of a smartphone with model number PEUM00 getting MIIT certification. The tipster claimed that the device in question was Oppo's foldable smartphone.

Additionally, the Geekbench listing shows that the handset comes equipped with an SoC with a base clock speed of 1.80GHz and has codename “Lahaina,” hinting that it could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset is seen with 12GB of RAM and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. The alleged Oppo foldable phone scored 925 points in single-core test and 3,364 points in multi-core test.

In a related development, the camera details about Oppo foldable phone have reportedly been spotted on Camera FV-5 website. The handset is claimed to feature a 12.6-megapixel sensor, paired with a lens which has f/1.8 aperture and comes with OIS as well as EIS support. As far as the front camera is concerned, the handset could come with an 8.1-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 lens and offer EIS support. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the smartphone may have a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

A previous report claimed that Oppo may launch a foldable phone with an 8-inch display. Nashville Chatter reports that the Oppo foldable phone may have an LTPO primary display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo may launch the foldable phone at the upcoming Inno Day 2021 event.

