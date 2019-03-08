A mysterious Oppo phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC has surfaced on benchmark website AnTuTu. The new development comes just after Oppo VP Brian Shen revealed that the company's next flagship phone would come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The executive had also mentioned that the handset would come with a 10x hybrid optical zoom camera. The Chinese company unveiled its 10x lossless zoom smartphone camera technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona last year. It is expected that the next flagship by the company may be called Oppo Find Z.

The listing on the AnTuTu website shows the Oppo device with model number OP46C3. It reveals that there is a Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The new model is also mentioned to have a full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display.

In addition to the basics, the AnTuTu listing shows that the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera. The latter might be a 48-megapixel sensor with 4-in-1 Pixel technology -- something similar to what was recently featured on the Vivo V15 Pro. Moreover, the AnTuTu listing shows that the unannounced Oppo device received a score of 3,65,246 points.

As we mentioned, the latest revelation comes after Oppo VP Brian Shen confirmed the key specifications of the company's new flagship phone. Shen said that the phone would have a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom camera, and a 4,065mAh battery.

Shen in a past Weibo post had teased that the new Oppo flagship will debut in April this year.

The next flagship by the company may arrive as the Oppo Find Z -- a successor to the Oppo Find X. A trademark application had hinted at the moniker last month.