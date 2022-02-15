Oppo Find X5 series phones have been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the Chinese brand is expected to include the vanilla Find X5, alongside Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite. Ahead of announcing the official launch date, Oppo has revealed its association with Swedish photography company Hasselblad for the Find X5 series. OnePlus has already joined hands with Hasselblad and the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to pack a Hasselblad triple rear camera setup.

Oppo on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to co-develop camera technologies for Oppo's flagship Find series. The Hasselblad cameras will be first introduced in the next generation of Oppo's flagship Find X series in the first quarter of 2022. Oppo states that the association will focus on enhancing the colour science to improve the mobile photography experience on its upcoming Find X phones. Based on this, the Oppo Find X5 5G series can be expected to feature a camera setup co-developed by Oppo and Hasselblad. However, Oppo is yet to confirm any details about its Oppo Find X5 lineup.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to pack a triple rear camera setup co-developed by Hasselblad. It will mark the second year that OnePlus has partnered with the photography equipment company.

The Oppo Find X5 series has leaked multiple times in the past. As mentioned, the upcoming lineup is expected to include the regular Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite models.

Under the hood, Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, respectively. All three handsets in the lineup will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup. As per past leaks, Oppo Find X5 5G will feature a 4,800mAh li-ion polymer battery with 80W fast charging support and wireless charging. Oppo Find X5 Pro is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery that would support 80W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging support. The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G model is said to pack a 4,500mAh li-ion polymer battery with 65W fast charging support.

