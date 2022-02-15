Technology News
  Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Find X5 Pro is listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2305.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 February 2022 16:54 IST
Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Find X5 series is expected to succeed Oppo Find X3 phones (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is listed to run on Android 12
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • The company is yet to confirm launch date of new Find X series

Oppo Find X5 Pro is thought to have been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. An Oppo smartphone has been listed on the website with model number CPH2305 and the listing suggests some key specifications of the device as well. Oppo Find X5 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The listing on the Geekbench site suggests 12GB of RAM on the upcoming Oppo phone. Oppo Find X5 Pro is expected to debut along with Find X5 and Find X5 Lite models. It is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X3 Pro that was unveiled in March last year.

The upcoming Oppo smartphone has appeared on multiple listings on Geekbench under the model name CPH2305, referring to the global version. As per the listing, initially spotted by Nashville Chatter, Oppo Find X5 Pro has a chipset codenamed ‘taro,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The site also shows that the phone has 10.96GB of memory. This translates to 12GB RAM on paper. It also suggests Android 12 on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. On the SoC, the listing suggests one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.00GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz, and four cores capped at 1.79GHz.

The handset has appeared on Geekbench website with scores ranging between 966 and 1,256 points in the single-core tests and between 3,357 and 3,420 points in the multi-core tests. However, Oppo has not revealed any details of Find X5 Pro yet.

Oppo Find X5 lineup is expected to include the regular Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite models. The Find X5 Pro variant is said to debut later this month at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona. The company has announced that it will introduce “breakthrough technologies and new products at MWC” including several “high-end flagship products”.

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications (expected)

As per past leaks, the handset could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors, and a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter. Find X5 Pro is reported to come with a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip. It is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie sensor as well.

Oppo is said to provide a 5,000mAh battery in the handset. It could support 80W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging support.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, Listed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
