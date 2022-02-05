Oppo Find X5 Pro price and specifications have surfaced on the Web. Some clear renders of the Find X5 Pro that appear to be meant for marketing purposes have also been leaked. The new Oppo flagship is said to have a top-notch camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish firm Hasselblad. In addition to Find X5 Pro, Oppo seems to be working on the regular Find X5. Some renders suggesting the design of the Find X5 have also appeared online ahead of any official announcement.

German blog WinFuture.de has leaked detailed information about Oppo Find X5 Pro. The source has also shared some purported Find X5 Pro renders that show the design of the phone in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours. The Oppo Find X5 Pro variant is said to debut as early as later this month at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona.

Oppo Find X5 Pro price (expected)

Oppo Find X5 Pro price is tipped to be set beyond EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500) for its sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In March last year, the Oppo Find X3 Pro was launched in Europe as the company's last flagship in the Find series at a starting price of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 98,200).

Oppo Find X5 Pro specifications (expected)

On the part of specifications, the report says Oppo Find X5 Pro will run on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to be backed by a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Oppo Find X5 Pro will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup, which will include two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors. While one of these sensors is said to have an f/2.2 wide-angle lens on top, the other one gets an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup will also have a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, according to the report.

For an enhanced camera performance, the Find X5 Pro is reported to have a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip. The phone would also include an “All Pixel PDAF” for focus-locking.

Oppo is said to offer a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor on the Find X5 Pro, along with an f/2.4 lens.

The Find X5 Pro would come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone is said to have dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) support. Sensors on board are will reportedly include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and proximity sensor. The phone is also tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo is said to have packed the Find X5 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery that would support 80W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging support. The phone is also reported to have an IP68 dust- and water-resistant build. It could include stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos support. Moreover, the phone is said to measure 163.7x73.9x8.5mm and weigh 218 grams.

The renders shared by WinFuture.de show a design that is in line with past leaks. The phone seems to have a protruding camera module at the back, just like the one available on the Find X3 Pro.

Tipster Evan Blass has also separately shared purported renders of the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5.

Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5 both appear to have triple rear cameras

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Find X5 renders suggest that there could be a distinctive triple rear camera setup on the regular model — different from what would be available on Find X5 Pro. The phone also appears to have curved edges on all sides and a hole-punch display design.

The exact launch details of the Find X5 series are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, considering the number of leaks we have seen so far, the new Oppo phones could soon be teased by the company.