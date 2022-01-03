Technology News
Oppo Find X5 Price, Specifications Leak Online, Said to Come With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz Display

Oppo Find X5 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 January 2022 11:10 IST
Oppo Find X5 series is expected to succeed Oppo Find X3 phones (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 could switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates dynamically
  • The handset is likely to include MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset
  • Oppo Find X5 is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Oppo Find X5 series phones have been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the Chinese brand is expected to include the vanilla Find X5, alongside Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite. Ahead of the formal announcement, key specifications and price of Oppo Find X5 have leaked online. The upcoming handset is said to offer a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is tipped to pack a triple rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Oppo Find X5 series is likely to succeed the Oppo Find X3 series, which was launched in March 2021.

Known tipster Arsenal (translated) shared the pricing details and key specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X5 on Weibo.

Oppo Find X5 price (expected)

As per the leak, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Oppo Find X5 will be priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,600) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is estimated to cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,400).

For comparison, the vanilla Oppo Find X3 that launched China in March last year has a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Oppo Find X5 specifications (expected)

Oppo Find X5 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch E4 AMOLED (2,048 × 1,080 pixels) display developed by Samsung with LTPO 2.0 technology and 10bit colour depth.

According to the tipster, the upcoming Oppo Find X5 will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, Oppo is said to provide a triple rear camera unit on the upcoming Find X5 handset. The handset is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor that support 2x optical zoom and OIS. For selfies, Oppo Find X5 is said to pack a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

As mentioned, Oppo Find X5 is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging as well as 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Additionally, the smartphone is said to pack dual speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and support for NFC.

However, Oppo is yet to reveal any details about its flagship series, so the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and UHD Monitor S8 Revealed Ahead of CES 2022 Launch

