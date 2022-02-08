Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G are said to be priced around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs, 85,300) and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 42,600), respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 February 2022 16:06 IST
Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Oppo Find X5 5G (pictured) is said to get a triple rear camera setup, similar to Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X5 5G said to be powered by Snapdragon 888
  • Both smartphones said to get a single 8GB + 256GB storage variant
  • Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will reportedly get a 3.5mm headphone jack

Oppo Find X5 series is gearing up for a launch soon. Two smartphones from the Find X5 lineup have had their design and specifications tipped in a fresh report. The report shares key information regarding Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G. The former is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the latter will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Both smartphones will reportedly get a single 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G may sport hole-punch cutouts at the front for the selfie cameras.

The design and specifications for Oppo Find X5 5G and Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G were shared by WinFuture (in German). The vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G had its design leaked earlier this week, and the report shows a very similar design for the smartphone. The handset is shown with a curved display and a hole-punch cutout on the left. The back reportedly gets a triple rear camera setup placed in a square-ish module — similar to Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G. The right spine is shown with a power button while the left has the volume buttons. The bottom is shown with a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a SIM tray.

As for the design of Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G, it is shown with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout on the left. The back panel is seen sporting a rectangular camera module with a triple camera setup. It is also seen with a power button on the right spine and volume buttons and SIM tray on the left. The bottom is shown with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

oppo find x5 lite5g front back winfuture oppo_find_x5_lite_5g_front_back_winfuture

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will reportedly sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ flat AMOLED display
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G price (expected)

The vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G is said to be priced around EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 85,300), while Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will reportedly be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

Oppo Find X5 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Oppo Find X5 5G is said to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Under the hood, it is said to get a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Oppo Find X5 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. It reportedly gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel Samsung telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras are also said to feature Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU along with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, it is said to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, WLAN AX, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors reportedly comprise under-display fingerprint sensor, facial recognition sesnor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo. Oppo Find X5 5G is also said to get an IP54 rating and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Oppo Find X5 5G is said to pack a 4,800mAh li-ion polymer battery with 80W fast charging support and wireless charging. It will reportedly measure 160.3x72.6x8.7mm and weigh 196 grams.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is said to run Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G will also reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup. As per the report, it will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It is said to have the same selfie sensor as the vanilla Oppo Find X5 5G.

Other things similar to the Oppo Find X5 5G are the connectivity options, onboard sensors, speakers, and IP54 rating for dust and wate resistance. However, it does get a 3.5mm headphone jack but misses out on Dolby Atmos support. Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is said to pack a 4,500mAh li-ion polymer battery with 65W fast charging support. It will measure 160.6x73.2x7.81mm and weigh 173 grams, as per the report.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Find X5 5G

Oppo Find X5 5G

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2,400x1,080 pixels
Advertisement
Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2,400x1,080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 5G Price, Oppo Find X5 5G Specifications, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Price, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Specifications, Android 11, Android 12, ColorOS, ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
EU's Margrethe Vestager Says Analysing Metaverse Ahead of Possible Regulatory Action

Related Stories

Oppo Find X5 5G, Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Chrome Users Warned by Government of Being Vulnerable to Attacks
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Book Enhanced Edition May Debut in India Soon as Realme Book Prime
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Arriving in India on February 15: All Details
  8. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Purportedly Appears on Geekbench
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 Gaming Headphones With Quad DAC, AI Noise Cancellation Debut in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map
  4. Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday
  6. Oscars Nominations 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Binance Pens MoU With South Korea's YG Entertainment to Collaborate on NFTs and Other Web3 Projects
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urged by Religious Leaders to Scrap Instagram Kids Plans
  9. YouTube Music Gets ‘Downloads’ Shortcut on Android App to Quickly Play Songs Offline
  10. WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon Joins Pune-Based Game Developer SuperGaming to Focus on Web3 Initiatives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.