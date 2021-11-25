Technology News
Oppo Find X4 Pro Specifications Tipped; May Include Snapdragon 845, 80W Fast Charging

Oppo Find X4 Pro is said to carry a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 November 2021 17:55 IST
Oppo Find X4 Pro Specifications Tipped; May Include Snapdragon 845, 80W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X4 Pro is expected to come as a successor to Oppo Find X3 Pro (pictured)

  • Oppo Find X4 Pro tipped to have 120Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo Find X4 Pro is said to feature triple rear cameras
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Oppo Find X4 Pro smartphone is reportedly inching towards its launch in China as the key specifications of the handset have surfaced online ahead of official confirmation from the company. The upcoming smartphone is said to carry a 120Hz refresh rate display. Oppo Find X4 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. The purported Oppo phone is expected to come with 80W fast charging support as well. Oppo Find X4 Pro will succeed Oppo Find X3 Pro which was globally unveiled in March this year.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted key specifications of Oppo Find X4 Pro on Weibo. According to the tipster, the upcoming Oppo phone will feature a 6.7-inch display with 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, under the hood, the Oppo Find X4 Pro is likely to pack Snapdragon 845. The predecessor, Oppo Find X3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For optics, Oppo Find X4 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera unit which includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel or 12-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the phone is tipped to have a 32-megapixel sensor.

According to the tipster, Oppo Find X4 Pro will have a 12GB RAM variant and will support 80W fast charging. Battery and storage details of the upcoming handset were not suggested by the tipster.

Oppo Find X4 Pro will likely be a successor to the Oppo Find X3 Pro which was launched in March.

Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11 OS. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit curved edged display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. As mentioned, it has Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Find X3 Pro sports a quad rear camera unit which includes two 50-megapixel sensors, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 3-megapixel microlens sensor. Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The flagship phone packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W flash charging.

Nithya P Nair
