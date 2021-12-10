Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo Find X4 is said to carry a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 December 2021 15:44 IST
Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X4 is expected to come as a successor to Oppo Find X3 (pictured)

Oppo Find X4 is reportedly in the pipeline. Ahead of any official announcement from the Chinese smartphone giant, some specifications along with price details of the handset have been leaked by a tipster. Oppo Find X4 is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and the latest Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Additionally, Oppo Find X4 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to succeed Oppo Find X3 which was globally unveiled in March this year.

Known tipster Arsenal shared the key specifications and pricing details of the new Oppo Find X4 on Weibo, a screenshot of which was tweeted by @TechTipster_.

Oppo Find X4 price (expected)

According to the tipster, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant of Oppo Find X4 is said to retail at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,500). The 12GB + 512GB storage configuration is said to cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,400).

Oppo Find X4 specifications (expected)

As per the tipster, Oppo Find X4 will feature a 6.78 QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, under the hood, Oppo Find X4 is said to pack Mediatek's new Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

The tipster notes that Oppo Find X4 will have a triple rear camera setup, headlined by two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the phone could pack a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

The upcoming Oppo Find X4 smartphone is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery which supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Oppo is also said to unveil the Oppo Find X4 Pro smartphone soon. The handset is tipped to carry a 120Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 845 processor. It is expected to come with 80W fast charging support as well.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X4, Oppo Find X4 Price, Oppo Find X4 Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung CES 2022 Keynote on January 4, to Include New Product, Technology Announcements
Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Camera
Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Apple Sued Over Broken Watch Screens Which Injured Customers
  3. Moto G51 First Impressions: An Affordable Moto G with 5G
  4. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  5. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
  6. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  7. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Camera
  2. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung CES 2022 Keynote on January 4, to Include New Product, Technology Announcements
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications Leak via Geekbench; Colour, Storage Variants Tipped
  5. MicroStrategy Continues to Buy the Dip, Adds 1,438 Bitcoins to Its BTC Purse
  6. Google Delays Implementing Play Store Billing System in India to October 2022
  7. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar With Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
  8. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
  9. Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com