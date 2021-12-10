Oppo Find X4 is reportedly in the pipeline. Ahead of any official announcement from the Chinese smartphone giant, some specifications along with price details of the handset have been leaked by a tipster. Oppo Find X4 is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and the latest Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Additionally, Oppo Find X4 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to succeed Oppo Find X3 which was globally unveiled in March this year.

Known tipster Arsenal shared the key specifications and pricing details of the new Oppo Find X4 on Weibo, a screenshot of which was tweeted by @TechTipster_.

Oppo Find X4 price (expected)

According to the tipster, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant of Oppo Find X4 is said to retail at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,500). The 12GB + 512GB storage configuration is said to cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,400).

Oppo Find X4 specifications (expected)

As per the tipster, Oppo Find X4 will feature a 6.78 QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, under the hood, Oppo Find X4 is said to pack Mediatek's new Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

The tipster notes that Oppo Find X4 will have a triple rear camera setup, headlined by two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the phone could pack a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

The upcoming Oppo Find X4 smartphone is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery which supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Oppo is also said to unveil the Oppo Find X4 Pro smartphone soon. The handset is tipped to carry a 120Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 845 processor. It is expected to come with 80W fast charging support as well.