Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications have allegedly leaked online. The new Oppo phone, which is said to be in the works with codename “Fussi”, is speculated to debut as early as first quarter of 2021. However, specifications of the Oppo Find X3 Pro are said to have leaked months before its expected launch. Oppo has said that the smartphone will be amongst the first few models to come with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is also teased to have a new colour management system along with 10-bit colour reproduction support.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the specifications of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. He said that the phone would be marketed with a tagline, “Awaken Color”. This is likely to highlight the end-to-end 10-bit colour support that Oppo confirmed on its Find X3 series at its Inno Day 2020 conference last month.

Apart from the tagline, Blass has said that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is in development with the codename Fussi. The enhanced colour reproduction on the new Oppo flagship will also help the phone display images in their maximum 1.07-billion colours.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, tipster Blass said that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will carry a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) display with a 525ppi pixel density and a dynamic frame refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz. This is similar to what's on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to have quad rear cameras, with two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensors — one for taking wide-angle shots and the other for ultra-wide-angle shots. The camera setup is also said to have a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom and a telephoto lens on top, as well as a 3-megapixel macro shooter with 25x zoom support.

The macro shooter is also reported to have lights circling its lens to deliver a de facto microscope-like experience. The feature may be leveraged to market the phone.

In terms of performance, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is also said to have an NFC module in a dual-body antenna design that can be used to enable tap-to-pay experiences regardless of the device orientation. This means that you could be able to make payments even with the screen facing away.

Oppo is said to offer a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery on the Find X3 Pro with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.

Blass also mentioned that the Oppo Find X3 Pro would come with 8mm of thickness and weigh 190 grams. The phone is also reported to have a ceramic glaze-like or matte-frosted glass back with a curved design. Further, it is likely to debut in Black and Blue shades, while a White colour option may come at a later stage. The phone is also speculated to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box, with ColorOS 11 on top.

Oppo is planning to launch the Find X3 Pro in the first half 2021. We can expect its announcement sometime in March, if we consider the launch timeline of the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. However, Blass also mentioned last week that unlike last year's Oppo Find X series, the company won't launch a standard model called Find X3 this time. But two of the three models, he said, are likely to be called Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Find X3 Lite.

