Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition With Kodak Cameras-Inspired Design Unveiled

Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will officially go on sale in China on September 16.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2021 17:36 IST
Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is teased to be IP68 certified

  • Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will run on ColorOS 12
  • The retail box will resemble the Kodak 35mm film box from back in the day
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition to have a dual-tone design

Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition has been unveiled in China. The company has partnered with camera-maker Kodak for this new variant of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It is seen to sport a dual-tone design inspired by Kodak's classic cameras. The retail box packaging is also going to be similar to what the Kodak 35mm film case looked like back in the day. To recall, the Oppo Find X3 Pro was launched in March this year globally alongside the Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Find X3 Lite.

The company has taken to Weibo to announce the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition. It will be launched officially on September 16 with its pricing and availability details being announced then. Currently, the phone is up for reservations of interest on the company site. The launch event is set for September 16 at 6pm local time (3.30pm IST).

The Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition has a dual-tone design with a silver matte finish on the top portion of the phone and a rubber textured finish in the bottom half. The retail box is teased to be cylindrical in shape, resembling the classic Kodak 35mm film case. The Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will likely bundle an adapter, earphones, and charging cable inside the box.

Apart from the change in packaging and its back panel design, the specifications of the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition are likely to be similar to that of the Oppo Find X3 Pro classic model. The company has teased a ‘comprehensive image experience upgrade' hinting at an improvement in the camera setup. The quad camera setup of the Oppo Find X3 Pro includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, another 50-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid optical zoom, and a 3-megapixel microlens sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is confirmed to run on the latest ColorOS 12 and have an IP68 build. If the rest of the specifications remain unchanged, then the phone will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit curved edged display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
