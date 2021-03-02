Technology News
Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, Oppo Find X3 Lite Full Specifications, Design Leak

Oppo Find X3 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas the Oppo Find X3 Neo may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 March 2021 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Oppo Find X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X3 Neo may pack up to 12GB RAM
  • Oppo Find X3 Lite may come in black, blue, and silver colour options
  • All three phones are reported to sport a quad camera setup

Oppo Find X3 series full specifications have leaked online ahead its rumoured March 11 launch in China. The series is reported to include three phones – Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, and Oppo Find X3 Lite. The Oppo Find X3 Pro is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas the Oppo Find X3 Neo is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The most affordable smartphone in the range, the Oppo Find X3 Lite, is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications, colour options (expected)

WinFuture.de has leaked renders and specifications of Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, and Oppo Find X3 Lite. The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. It has curved edges on the side. The phone is seen to have a unique square-shaped module with four sensors inside. It is reported to come in blue and silver colour options.

Coming to specifications, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is tipped to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 software. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 526ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR 10+ certification. It is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and internal storage capacity of 256GB.

Expected optics include a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766 camera (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS), another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 13-megapixel periscope lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 5-megapixel micro lens (f/3.0 aperture). Camera features include 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom. Up front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Furthermore, the Oppo Find X3 Pro may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It is tipped to feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner and is reported to support dual-SIM slots plus an additional e-SIM slot. It may be IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and connectivity options may include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5.2. Lastly, the Oppo Find X3 Pro may weigh 193 grams and measure 163.4x74x8.3mm.

Oppo Find X3 Neo specifications, colour options (expected)

The Oppo Find X3 Neo also is tipped to feature a hole-punch display with curved edges and a rectangular rear camera setup. The module has four cameras with three sensors in one line and one on the side. It is tipped to come in black and silver colour options. The phone is reported to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR10+ support. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

oppo find x3 neo winfuture Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Neo is tipped to come in black and silver colour options
Photo Credit: WinFuture

In terms of optics, the quad camera setup on the Oppo Find X3 Neo is reported to include a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 5x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Neo may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is reported to weigh 184 grams and measure 159.3x74x7.99mm.

Oppo Find X3 Lite specifications, colour options (expected)

The most affordable model in the range, the Oppo Find X3 Lite, may feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) AMOLED flat display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is reported to come in black, blue, and silver colour options.

 

oppo find x3 lite winfuture Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Lite is reported to come in black, blue, and silver colour options
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Oppo Find X3 Lite could also have a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.79 aperture, EIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.25 aperture, EIS), and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Lite model also sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

As for battery, the Oppo Find X3 Lite may pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and connectivity options are reported to include 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. It is said to be IP52 certified for dust and water resistance, weigh 180 grams and measure 159.3x74x7.99mm.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X3 Neo, Oppo Find X3 Neo Specifications, Oppo Find X3 Lite, Oppo Find X3 Lite Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
