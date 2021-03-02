Technology News
Oppo Find X3 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Billion-Colour Display to Launch Globally on March 11

Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2021 18:48 IST
Oppo Find X3 Pro could come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro will have HDR certification
  • The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro will have a high refresh rate

Oppo Find X3 Pro will launch globally on March 11 at 6:30am ET (5pm IST), the company has confirmed through a press release. Oppo Find X3 Pro will be a direct successor to the Oppo Find X2 Pro that was launched in March last year. It seems like the company is only unveiling the Oppo Find X3 Pro variant, and no vanilla Oppo Find X3 as of now. Oppo also shared a couple of specifications for the phone that it touts to be the world's first one billion colour phone.

Oppo Find X3 Pro launch

Oppo Find X3 Pro will be unveiled on March 11 at 6:30am ET (5pm IST) through an event that will be live streamed on the company's YouTube channel. It looks like only Oppo Find X3 Pro will be unveiled at the event and there is no information on when the other models in the Find X3 series will see the light of day.

In the press release, the company also explains that it will be incorporating its 10-bit Full-path Colour Management System in the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Oppo says this technology offers “true-to-life, evocative, rich visual experiences, from capture, to encoding, storage, decoding and display.” Oppo Find X3 Pro will also feature a high refresh rate display that supports HDR. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and have 5G support.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications (expected)

Recently, specifications for the Oppo Find X3 series were allegedly leaked, suggesting that Oppo Find X3 Pro could run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2. It may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, and 526ppi pixel density. The phone is expected to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB on internal storage.

In terms of optics, Oppo Find X3 Pro's quad rear camera setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 periscope lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/3.0 aperture. At the front, the phone is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Find X3 Pro may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It is tipped to feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner and come with IP68 certification. Connectivity options may include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of dimensions, it may measure 163.4x74x8.3mm and weigh 193 grams.

The image shared in the leak shows the shape of the rear camera bump and it seems to coincide with the poster shared by Oppo in the press release. While this does not confirm the specifications, it does give more credibility to the leak.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Series, Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington
Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support

