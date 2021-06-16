Oppo Find X3 Pro Camera Praised for Accurate Bokeh in DxOMark Review

Oppo Find X3 Pro camera has been put through the testing process at DxOMark and the phone manages was placed in sixth position in the rankings, with 131 overall points. It ties with the Vivo X50 Pro+ and is just one point below Huawei P40 Pro. In the review, the Oppo Find X3 Pro gets 139 points in photography, 111 points in video score, and 71 points in zoom testing. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors.

DxOMark lauds the Oppo Find X3 Pro camera for its vivid and pleasant colour in most photos and videos and the camera is said to offer good detail retention as well, in photos and videos. The depth estimation for bokeh photos was found to be accurate and DxOMark said that autofocus was smooth and fast for videos as well. Oppo Find X3 Pro was also praised for its video stabilisation techniques. Oppo Find X3 Pro was applauded for its extended dynamic range in night photos and good texture and noise compromise in ultra-wide photos.

However, DxOMark says that the Oppo Find X3 Pro lost points due to unstable exposure adaptation in videos and exposure instabilities in high contrast scene. In low light mode, the video footage was especially found to be underexposed and autofocus was also noticeably slow in performance. Night photography was particularly disappointing with strong noise noticed in videos. Luminance noise and white balance was noticed in photos and videos sporadically.

In the smartphone segment, the Mi 11Ultra reigns supreme with a mighty score of 143 points. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ comes in second on the list with 139 point and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro scores 136 points coming in third position. Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra with 132 points.