Oppo Find X3 Pro Camera Praised for Accurate Bokeh in DxOMark Review

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2021 16:45 IST
Oppo Find X3 Pro camera is praised for its vivid and pleasant colour in most photos and videos

Highlights
  • Depth estimation for bokeh photos was found to be accurate
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro was applauded for its extended dynamic range
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro has unstable exposure adaptation in videos

Oppo Find X3 Pro camera has been put through the testing process at DxOMark and the phone manages was placed in sixth position in the rankings, with 131 overall points. It ties with the Vivo X50 Pro+ and is just one point below Huawei P40 Pro. In the review, the Oppo Find X3 Pro gets 139 points in photography, 111 points in video score, and 71 points in zoom testing. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors.

DxOMark lauds the Oppo Find X3 Pro camera for its vivid and pleasant colour in most photos and videos and the camera is said to offer good detail retention as well, in photos and videos. The depth estimation for bokeh photos was found to be accurate and DxOMark said that autofocus was smooth and fast for videos as well. Oppo Find X3 Pro was also praised for its video stabilisation techniques. Oppo Find X3 Pro was applauded for its extended dynamic range in night photos and good texture and noise compromise in ultra-wide photos.

However, DxOMark says that the Oppo Find X3 Pro lost points due to unstable exposure adaptation in videos and exposure instabilities in high contrast scene. In low light mode, the video footage was especially found to be underexposed and autofocus was also noticeably slow in performance. Night photography was particularly disappointing with strong noise noticed in videos. Luminance noise and white balance was noticed in photos and videos sporadically.

In the smartphone segment, the Mi 11Ultra reigns supreme with a mighty score of 143 points. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ comes in second on the list with 139 point and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro scores 136 points coming in third position. Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra with 132 points.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications, Oppo, DxOMark
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
