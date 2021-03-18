Oppo Find X3 Pro is getting a software update that enables an adaptive refresh rate of between 1Hz and 120Hz. Oppo initially teased the presence of adaptive refresh rate on the Find X3 Pro, though it wasn't provided at the time of the official launch last week. The smartphone is designed to recognise which app is running on the system to accordingly adjust screen's refresh rate. Companies including Samsung offered a similar experience on their flagships, though the ability to reduce the refresh rate of the display to as low as 1Hz is something distinctive.

As announced through a Weibo post, the adaptive refresh rate update on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is aimed to reduce power consumption by 50 percent. The update essentially helps adjust refresh rate according to the apps being used on the phone to provide optimised results. So for instance, if you're using an e-reader app or looking at some of your photos, the Oppo Find X3 Pro could drop the refresh rate to 1Hz. This will, however, not be the case if you play a game on the phone.

YouTube channel Creator Studio has posted a video that gives us a quick glance of how the adaptive refresh rate works on the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It shows that the screen refresh rate by default comes at 1Hz when the app drawer is visible. However, the refresh rate switches between 24Hz and 60Hz when playing a video and moves up to 90Hz when playing some games.

Samsung offered a similar experience on its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 series. However, the South Korean giant doesn't provide an as low refresh rate as 1Hz and offers 10Hz as the minimum.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display technology that helps dynamically shift screen refresh rates. The same technology is notably coming on the OnePlus 9 Pro as well, and it is also promised to offer an identical adaptive refresh rate that could move between 1Hz and 120Hz.

That being said, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is going on sale in China starting tomorrow. The phone will also reach Europe by the end of March. However, there is no word on its debut in markets including India.

